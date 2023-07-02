Allahabad High Court asks Centre to form panel to vet contents of Adipurush

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has summoned Adipurush director Om Raut, film producer Bhushan Kumar and dialogue writer Manoj ‘Muntashir’ Shukla on July 27. The bench has also ordered the Central government to form a five-member panel, with two experts on Valmiki Ramayana to be part of it, to vet the film’s contents and report to the court in 15 days.

The details of the order issued on Wednesday were uploaded on the court’s website late on Friday.

The vacation bench comprises Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Shree Prakash Singh.

It ordered the constitution of a committee of five members – with two experts on Valmiki Ramayana, which is said to be the main source of this film, and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas and other religious epics – within a week.

The court said the panel must look into “if the depiction of the story of the film on Lord Ram, Devi Sita, Lord Hanuman and Ravan. is in conformity with the Valmiki Ramayana.” The bench was hearing two PILs seeking restrictions on the screening of the film.

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has summoned Adipurush director Om Raut, film producer Bhushan Kumar and dialogue writer Manoj ‘Muntashir’ Shukla on July 27. The bench has also ordered the Central government to form a five-member panel, with two experts on Valmiki Ramayana to be part of it, to vet the film’s contents and report to the court in 15 days. The details of the order issued on Wednesday were uploaded on the court’s website late on Friday. The vacation bench comprises Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Shree Prakash Singh. It ordered the constitution of a committee of five members – with two experts on Valmiki Ramayana, which is said to be the main source of this film, and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas and other religious epics – within a week.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The court said the panel must look into “if the depiction of the story of the film on Lord Ram, Devi Sita, Lord Hanuman and Ravan. is in conformity with the Valmiki Ramayana.” The bench was hearing two PILs seeking restrictions on the screening of the film.