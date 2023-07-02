Home The Sunday Standard

Centre seeks to expedite repatriation of 308 Indians lodged in Pakistan’s prisons

India has shared a list of 343 civilian prisoners and 74 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistanis or are believed to be Pakistanis.

NEW DELHI:  India and Pakistan exchanged the list of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other’s custody, via diplomatic channels, simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad on Saturday. Under the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, such lists are exchanged every year on January 1 and July 1.

India has shared a list of 343 civilian prisoners and 74 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistanis or are believed to be Pakistanis. Similarly, Pakistan has shared a list of 42 civilians and 266 fishermen, who are Indians or are believed to be.

“The government has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel, and fishermen along with their boats, from Pakistan’s custody. Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 254 Indian fishermen and four Indian civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence,” according to the Ministry of External Affairs. 

Pakistan has also been asked to provide immediate consular access to the remaining 12 fishermen and 14 civilian prisoners in its custody, who are believed to be Indians. Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian civilians and fishermen in custody and those who are believed to be Indians, pending their repatriation.

