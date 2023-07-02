Home The Sunday Standard

CM Yogi takes stock of development projects in UP

Expenditure should also be reviewed at the department level. The ministers concerned should review their depart -mental status.

Schools told to adhere to guidelines: Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW:  Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the authorities concerned to speed up the development work, ensuring quality and timeliness of the projects for public interest.

Presiding over a high-level department meeting, on Friday night, CM Yogi reviewed the updated status of approvals issued by the state government in relation to the budgetary provisions in the financial year 2023-24, the amount allocated by the head of the department and the amount received from the Government of India relative to the target.

The CM said that with the completion of the first quarter of financial year 2023-24, proper expenditure of the funds provided in the current budget should be ensured by all the departments. Allocation and expenditure are expected to accelerate. Expenditure should also be reviewed at the department 
level. The ministers concerned should review their depart -mental status.

He laid emphasis on the plan to set up digital libraries in gram panchayats and urban wards. 

