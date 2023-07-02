Heavy rainfall leads to flood-like situation in many parts of Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

AHMEDABAD: Heavy rains flooded several regions of Gujarat in a day, with some locations receiving more than 200 mm showers, inundating low-lying areas in cities and villages. Normal life was disrupted in a number of districts in Saurashtra and Kutch.

Many districts in the Saurashtra-Kutch and south Gujarat regions received unusually severe rainfall, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas and submerging villages, according to officials. Since Friday night, some areas of the Ahmedabad city were also waterlogged, which caused significant traffic delays and inconvenienced commuters.

According to officials, villages and towns in Junagadh, Jamnagar, Kutch, Valsad, Navsari, Mehsana, and Surat were also affected by the rains. It was reported that Gandhidham railway station in Kutch was submerged.

Due to excessive showers, buildings and farmland in the neighbouring areas of Jamnagar were flooded. Water levels in some villages in Saurashtra rose to 3-4 feet, inundating both farmland and residential areas. Furthermore, portions of Mangrol and Keshod in the Junagadh district are also experiencing significant waterlogging. Various dams of South Gujarat, Kutch, and Saurashtra Dam have been overflowing.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the Visavadar taluka in the Junagadh district had extraordinarily severe rainfall of 398 mm during the course of 24 hours that ended at 6 am on Saturday.

CM Bhupendra Patel convened an emergency meeting with government representatives at the SEOC in Gandhinagar on Friday night, and gave them instructions to concentrate on rescue and relief efforts, including evacuating residents of low-lying districts.

