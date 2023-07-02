High alert sounded in Uttarakhand tiger reserves against poaching incidents

Home The Sunday Standard

A high alert has been sounded in tiger reserves in Uttarakhand based on some inputs received by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) regarding tiger poaching.

DEHRADUN:  A high alert has been sounded in tiger reserves in Uttarakhand based on some inputs received by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) regarding tiger poaching. Incidents of poaching of wildlife increased during the monsoon season in tiger reserves located across the country.

A red alert has been issued by WCCB Additional Director H V Girisha in this regard. Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Dhiraj Pandey and Rajaji Tiger Reserve Director Dr Saket Badola confirmed the red alert issued by the central agency.

Central agencies have also become alert after recent cases of tiger poaching were reported in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. The WCCB, a wing of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has issued a red alert for tiger reserves across the country, including Uttarakhand.

Speaking to this newspaper, Rajaji Tiger Reserve Director Dr Saket Badola said, “The WCCB has received some inputs related to tiger poaching, based on which the alert has been issued. Incidents of poaching of wildlife increased during the monsoon season in tiger reserves located across the country. In the last few months, cases related to tiger poaching have been exposed in two states. 

Such alerts are issued by the WCCB only when it comes to know about the active presence of a group of poachers”.The directors of the tiger reserve and the field officers concerned have been instructed to increase patrolling immediately. “Intensive checking operations have been carried out in identified sensitive areas, verification of people living in tents, checking of suspected nomads in temples, railway stations, bus stations, abandoned buildings, public shelters are being carried out,” said Dr Badola, director of Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

