Kolkata Diary: TMC to woo voters passing through Howrah and Sealdah

The ruling Trinamool Congress decided to include the state capital in the process of party’s campaign for the upcoming rural polls.

TMC to woo voters passing through city
The ruling Trinamool Congress decided to include the state capital in the process of party’s campaign for the upcoming rural polls. The party decided to organise street meetings and distribute TMC’s mouthpiece at both Howrah and Sealdah railway stations aiming the commuters coming from the rural parts of Bengal. “Though Kolkata has nothing to do with the panchayat elections scheduled to be held on July 8, we have planned to utilise the two gateways of the city through wich lakhs of passengers pass every day,” said TMC’s spokesperson Kunal Ghosh. 

College to give coaching to teachers for TET
Ramakrishna Mission Residential College, Narendrapur, has decided to offer coaching for the teacher eligibility test (TET) in an attempt to raise money to tide over its financial crunch. The college has decided to offer TET, which screens teachers for primary and upper primary levels in government aided-schools. A Mission official said the college had been offering for programmes like NET. It is now expanding its services ahead of the launch of the undergraduate programme as more resources would be needed to develop infrastructure. “We are encountering fund crunch as is not getting adequate support from several quarters,” he said.

No code of conduct in univ until next meet
Presidency University’s dean of students announced that there will be no “code of conduct” until the next general body meeting. The withdrawal was followed by students’ protests against the code of conduct. For the draft of the code, students have to take permission from the authorities before organising rally or a meeting. The dean of students, following a series of protests by students, announced that until the next body meeting, no code of conduct will be implemented. General body meetings are held between the university and student group as and when needed. “It is a partial victory for us,” said a student.

