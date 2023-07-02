Low apple crop this year in Himachal due to adverse weather

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: There is likely to be a 50 per cent dip in the apple crop output in Himachal Pradesh this year due to heavy rains and late snowfall. Further, the quality of the crop is also likely to be affected even as the prices go up by 30 to 60 per cent.

Sources said that as per official estimates, apple production this year will fall between one-and-a-half and two crore boxes as against 3.36 crore boxes last year. For the past four years, apple production has been around three crore boxes annually.

Since 2010, when the highest ever production level was recorded in the history of the hill state at over four crore boxes, the production has fallen below two crore boxes only thrice: in 2011, 2012 and 2018.

Talking to this newspaper, Harish Chauhan, convener of Sanyukt Kisan Manch said, “The average production is around 5 to 7 MT of apples per year.

This year, due to the change in weather, heavy rains, hailstorms, cloudbursts and late snowfall apple production has declined. This is even though the area under cultivation has increased from 1,01,485 hectares in 2010 to 1,14,646 hectares in 2020,” he said.

Government agencies need to study the changing weather patterns and their impact on apples and need to employ suitable technology to mitigate the impact of adverse climate conditions on apple production,

Manch added. Due to adverse weather, the quality of apples is also likely to be affected this year. But the prices fetched by the crop are likely to go up.

“Last year, the average price per box was between Rs 1200 to 1400. This year, it is expected to be sold at an average price of Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,800 per box,” said Chauhan. He said that the apple growers have been demanding that the state government implement universal carton for apple packaging (24 kg packing) to end the exploitation by middlemen and commission agents who supply oversized and overweight apple cartons which are anywhere between 28 to 42 kg.

Apple growers are also worried at the move of the Union government to slash import duty on apples sourced from the US from 70 per cent to 50 per cent. They fear the 20 per cent reduction in the import duty will significantly increase the import of apples from the US and the market for their premium produce will shrink.

‘Need to study changing weather pattern’

Harish Chauhan, convener of Sanyukt Kisan Manch said, “The government agencies need to study the changing weather patterns and its impact on apple and need to employ suitable technology to mitigate the impact of adverse climate conditions on apple production. The production decline is even though the area under cultivation has increased from 1,01,485 hectares in 2010 to 1,14,646 hectares in 2020.”

CHANDIGARH: There is likely to be a 50 per cent dip in the apple crop output in Himachal Pradesh this year due to heavy rains and late snowfall. Further, the quality of the crop is also likely to be affected even as the prices go up by 30 to 60 per cent. Sources said that as per official estimates, apple production this year will fall between one-and-a-half and two crore boxes as against 3.36 crore boxes last year. For the past four years, apple production has been around three crore boxes annually. Since 2010, when the highest ever production level was recorded in the history of the hill state at over four crore boxes, the production has fallen below two crore boxes only thrice: in 2011, 2012 and 2018. Talking to this newspaper, Harish Chauhan, convener of Sanyukt Kisan Manch said, “The average production is around 5 to 7 MT of apples per year.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This year, due to the change in weather, heavy rains, hailstorms, cloudbursts and late snowfall apple production has declined. This is even though the area under cultivation has increased from 1,01,485 hectares in 2010 to 1,14,646 hectares in 2020,” he said. Government agencies need to study the changing weather patterns and their impact on apples and need to employ suitable technology to mitigate the impact of adverse climate conditions on apple production, Manch added. Due to adverse weather, the quality of apples is also likely to be affected this year. But the prices fetched by the crop are likely to go up. “Last year, the average price per box was between Rs 1200 to 1400. This year, it is expected to be sold at an average price of Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,800 per box,” said Chauhan. He said that the apple growers have been demanding that the state government implement universal carton for apple packaging (24 kg packing) to end the exploitation by middlemen and commission agents who supply oversized and overweight apple cartons which are anywhere between 28 to 42 kg. Apple growers are also worried at the move of the Union government to slash import duty on apples sourced from the US from 70 per cent to 50 per cent. They fear the 20 per cent reduction in the import duty will significantly increase the import of apples from the US and the market for their premium produce will shrink. ‘Need to study changing weather pattern’ Harish Chauhan, convener of Sanyukt Kisan Manch said, “The government agencies need to study the changing weather patterns and its impact on apple and need to employ suitable technology to mitigate the impact of adverse climate conditions on apple production. The production decline is even though the area under cultivation has increased from 1,01,485 hectares in 2010 to 1,14,646 hectares in 2020.”