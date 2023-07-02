Parliament Monsoon session from July 20

Home The Sunday Standard

While speculation is rife that the government is planning to table the UCC bill in Parliament during the session, Opposition parties are yet to reach a consensus on the issue.

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on July 20 and continue till August 11, said the government on Saturday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a tweet that the session will be spread across 23 days and will have 17 sittings. He sought the cooperation of all political parties for the smooth functioning of the House.

The session is likely to see fireworks over issues such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s renewed pitch for a Uniform Civil Code, the ongoing strife in Manipur, and demand for a joint parliamentary probe against the Adani group among other issues.

However, they are expected to put up a stronger offensive against the government on several other issues, as the session comes on close heels of the first mega meeting of 16 parties in Patna hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The parties have unitedly vowed to fight against the BJP in the 2024 general elections. 

