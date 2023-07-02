Home The Sunday Standard

SEC to deploy Central forces on day of Bengal rural polls 

The BJP, the principal opposition of the TMC, alleged it was a state poll panel’s ploy to help the ruling party in those booths where saffron camp’s candidates are contesting.

Published: 02nd July 2023

KOLKATA:  Amid continuing violence ahead of the panchayat elections claiming 11 lives since June 9 and allegations of opposition parties accusing the TMC of unleashing terror, the State Election Commission (SEC) issued a notification revealing its plan to use the Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) on the day of the rural polls on July 8, without mentioning whether central force personnel will guard the polling booths, a demand raised by oppositions.

The BJP, the principal opposition of the TMC, alleged it was a state poll panel’s ploy to help the ruling party in those booths where saffron camp’s candidates are contesting. In the notification, the SEC mentioned CAPF shall be deployed for area domination, Naka Checking, confidence building measures, international or inter-state check points and for patrolling etc. 

“CAPF shall especially be deployed in the places for patrolling, route marches and other confidence building measures where political violence, complaints of intimidation or threat have been received by Commission or Districts and Police administration. CAPF shall invariably be used as mobile force covering the entire district,” the notification mentions.

BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar said the notification reflects the conspiracy to loot votes in the rural polls. “The SEC is working at the behest of the ruling party and the poll panel’s notification using the utilisation of the CAPF is a reflection of it. After forcing our many candidates to withdraw nominations, the ruling TMC is not planning to manipulate the poll process in those booths where our candidates are contesting. We demanded for the deployment of CAPF in every booth on several occasion,” he said.

The saffron camp’s 46,404 candidates have joined the rural poll fray where a total number of around 74,000 candidates will contest the panchayat elections. The Left front fielded over 44,000 candidates in the upcoming rural polls.  Following a high-pitched drama in the Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court, the decision of deployment of the CAPF was taken. 

