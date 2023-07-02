Wrestlers sexual harassment case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan to be heard on July 7 

Jaison Wilson By

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday posted for July 7 the pronouncement of order on taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in relation to the sexual harassment case filed against him by a group of female wrestlers.

The order which was to be passed on July 1, was shifted to Friday by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal after Delhi police informed the court that its probe is still in progress and a supplementary charge sheet is likely to be filed. Some FSL reports are pending and would likely take some time, the cops added.

“FSL report and report on CDR (call records) is awaited and it is likely to take time. Put up for consideration for July 7,” the judge said while fixing the matter for next week. Earlier, the same judge had dismissed an application filed on behalf of the grapplers seeking a court-monitored probe in the matter, terming it “infructuous”.

The police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15 under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Brij Bhushan, a six-time MP was chargesheeted under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The chargesheet also named Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the WFI, for offences under sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354-A and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

