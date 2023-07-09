Desi food for four astronauts bound for space station

BK Lakshmikantha By

MYSURU: The Mysuru-based Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) has developed desi foods for four Indian astronauts who are likely to travel to International Space Station (ISS) on a joint India-US mission in 2024. DFRL has developed sooji halwa, vegetable biryani, chicken biryani, parotta, sambar chawal, veg katti roll, chicken katti roll, chikki, chicken pulav, ready-to-drink tea/coffee, lemon juice, processed nuts, moong dal halwa, potable water and saline for the astronauts.

The four astronauts, who are IAF pilots, have been trained by the Russian space agency ROSCOMSO for the first ISRO’s manned mission to space, Gaganyaan. They are likely to be trained by US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and travel to ISS before Gaganyaan.

According to DFRL scientists, the space foods developed by them are light-weight, low-volume, easy to consume, low-fragmentation and wholesome. DFRL technical officer Mahesh said the space foods contain more nutrients, proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. They contain less spices, salt and fat. They are easy to digest and will be in paste and semi-solid forms and come in special packets.

DFRL has developed around 60 varieties of ready-to-eat and instantised food for astronauts. The first review of food products has been completed by ISRO. As per the suggestions by scientists from ISRO and astronauts, changes have been done and the modified food items will be sent for a second review.

