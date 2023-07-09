INTERVIEW | IIT-Madras, ARAI to develop prototype high power charger: Karthick Athmanathan

Karthick Athmanathan, Professor

IIT-M, in association with Automotive Research Association of India, is working on advanced technologies to expedite EV charging. Karthick Athmanathan, Professor of Practice and Coordinator of an Interdisciplinary Dual Degree Master’s Program on Electric Vehicles, IIT-M talks to S V Krishna Chaitanya on the ongoing research and roll out plans. He was senior VP at Ashok Leyland before taking a sabbatical.

Excerpts:

Please tell us about the exciting research on EV charging that is currently underway at IIT Madras.

IIT Madras has been part of the national panel that evolved interoperable fast-charging standards for India. In conductive charging you have what is called high amperage charging. If you look at buses which are running today, their most ambitious power is about 130 amps to 200 amps. Now, we are working on a project which will take it up to 600 amps. Once this solution is rolled out, commercial buses and trucks can be charged in double quick time. For instance, right now the best a bus is getting charged is 240 kW with two guns, which few OEMs like Ashok Leyland do, but with our advanced fast charger it will be able to operate at about 500 kW without reducing safety or life of the battery.

When can we expect this technology to be rolled out?

In 18 to 20 months, validated prototypes would have been demonstrated between ARAI and IIT Madras. Of course, it’s a new development, so there may be few slip ups. The next six months will be for prototype testing.

Any work undertaken for developing wireless charging?

The Centre for Excellence for Zero Emission Trucking at IIT Madras will be working on wireless charging, which is just taking off globally. It comes in two phases, one is static wireless charging, which is essentially induction charging when the vehicle is stationary. This has fairly evolved globally but not commercialised yet.The other one is called dynamic wireless charging where induction chargers are embedded into the road and the vehicles get charged when they drive over them. Since, these projects need funding, partners etc., it will take time.They are in the planning and strategising stage, but these will be India centric technologies developed with domestic supply chains. In this regard, IIT Madras and ARAI signed a strategic letter of intent.

Are the industry and OEMs enabled for these changes?

We are working closely with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Right now, the industry is enabled for 600 amps high power chargers. Some changes need to be done to the equipment, but it is slightly less challenging for the OEMs compared to wireless charging.

Karthick Athmanathan, Professor IIT-M, in association with Automotive Research Association of India, is working on advanced technologies to expedite EV charging. Karthick Athmanathan, Professor of Practice and Coordinator of an Interdisciplinary Dual Degree Master’s Program on Electric Vehicles, IIT-M talks to S V Krishna Chaitanya on the ongoing research and roll out plans. He was senior VP at Ashok Leyland before taking a sabbatical. Excerpts:googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Please tell us about the exciting research on EV charging that is currently underway at IIT Madras. IIT Madras has been part of the national panel that evolved interoperable fast-charging standards for India. In conductive charging you have what is called high amperage charging. If you look at buses which are running today, their most ambitious power is about 130 amps to 200 amps. Now, we are working on a project which will take it up to 600 amps. Once this solution is rolled out, commercial buses and trucks can be charged in double quick time. For instance, right now the best a bus is getting charged is 240 kW with two guns, which few OEMs like Ashok Leyland do, but with our advanced fast charger it will be able to operate at about 500 kW without reducing safety or life of the battery. When can we expect this technology to be rolled out? In 18 to 20 months, validated prototypes would have been demonstrated between ARAI and IIT Madras. Of course, it’s a new development, so there may be few slip ups. The next six months will be for prototype testing. Any work undertaken for developing wireless charging? The Centre for Excellence for Zero Emission Trucking at IIT Madras will be working on wireless charging, which is just taking off globally. It comes in two phases, one is static wireless charging, which is essentially induction charging when the vehicle is stationary. This has fairly evolved globally but not commercialised yet.The other one is called dynamic wireless charging where induction chargers are embedded into the road and the vehicles get charged when they drive over them. Since, these projects need funding, partners etc., it will take time.They are in the planning and strategising stage, but these will be India centric technologies developed with domestic supply chains. In this regard, IIT Madras and ARAI signed a strategic letter of intent. Are the industry and OEMs enabled for these changes? We are working closely with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Right now, the industry is enabled for 600 amps high power chargers. Some changes need to be done to the equipment, but it is slightly less challenging for the OEMs compared to wireless charging.