ISI spy network busted in Gujarat, one held

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) eliminated a component of Pakistan’s ISI surveillance network in the state on Saturday. They also nabbed one person in Kutch for leaking information on BSF intelligence.

The individual has been identified as Nilesh Badiya. According to early findings, Nilesh made contact with an internet profile called Aditi. He later sent several crucial BSF-related documents to Pakistan in hopes of receiving money in return.

“Interrogation revealed that Baliya, who has been working as a peon in the electrical department of CPW at BSF Battalion 59 headquarters Bhuj for the past five years, had made contact with a Pakistani woman agent named Aditi Tiwari via WhatsApp in January 2023,” ATS officials said.

“Nilesh told Aditi that he works as a computer operator in the BSF office, so the Pakistani female agent asked him to send sensitive and secret information related to the BSF on WhatsApp, and if the information sent is useful, he will receive good money in return. Lure by money. Nilesh arrived and began the spy job.” Said official.

