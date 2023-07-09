K Chandrasekhar Rao government most corrupt in the country: PM Modi

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: Branding Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government as the “most corrupt,” in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday declared that BJP will root out the BRS and the Congress in the ensuing Assembly elections. “The people of Telangana have resolved that they wanted “Ab Ki Baar BJP Sarkar,” he declared. Modi was speaking at a public meeting at Hanamkonda after laying the foundation for the construction of Kazipet Railway Manufacturing (Wagon Periodic Overhauling) unit, the four-lane Karimnagar-Warangal National Highway 563 and four-lane Greenfield Highway NH 163G from Mancherial to Warangal.

Modi said the people should be wary of the Congress and the BRS as they were known for family rule and corruption. “The biggest sin of any leader of the State is breaching the trust of the people. The BRS leadership has destroyed all the aspirations of the people. With one scam after the other, the State government here knows that it has deceived the youth,” he said.

Referring to the TSPSC paper leak case, he alleged that the BRS leaders made jobs a way to fill their coffers while playing with the lives of the youth. “The BRS government’s achievements in the last nine years are to abuse me and the Centre day and night, one family being at the centre of power, and trying to prove itself as the master of Telangana at the cost of the development of the State and remaining steeped in corruption.

Modi felt that there was no project being implemented in the State without being free from corruption allegations. “Their corruption has reached even Delhi now. We used to hear about collaborations between the two States for development and water-sharing. But, for the first time we are learning about how the States are coming together to indulge in corruption,” he said, apparently referring to BRS and AAP governments. According to him, the BRS government finding itself exposed to the scams by investigating agencies was trying to mislead the people by resorting to newer antics. He also accused the chief minister of trying to create obstacles to the development of gram panchayats, while the Centre gave `12,000 crore for their development.

He spoke about how the BRS government failed in fulfilling its election promises of constructing 2 BHK houses for the poor, giving an unemployment honorarium of `3,016 per month to the unemployed, implementing crop loan waiver for loans up to `1 lakh, and filling the vacancies in 12 Telangana universities and schools.

In an indirect attack on the Congress, Modi said that some parties were coming out with false guarantees but the BJP did not belong to that genre. Asserting that the goal of BJP was to develop Telangana so that it could spur the nation’s growth as well, he spoke about how the saffron party was expanding, scoring electoral victories in the State.

HYDERABAD: Branding Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government as the “most corrupt,” in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday declared that BJP will root out the BRS and the Congress in the ensuing Assembly elections. “The people of Telangana have resolved that they wanted “Ab Ki Baar BJP Sarkar,” he declared. Modi was speaking at a public meeting at Hanamkonda after laying the foundation for the construction of Kazipet Railway Manufacturing (Wagon Periodic Overhauling) unit, the four-lane Karimnagar-Warangal National Highway 563 and four-lane Greenfield Highway NH 163G from Mancherial to Warangal. Modi said the people should be wary of the Congress and the BRS as they were known for family rule and corruption. “The biggest sin of any leader of the State is breaching the trust of the people. The BRS leadership has destroyed all the aspirations of the people. With one scam after the other, the State government here knows that it has deceived the youth,” he said. Referring to the TSPSC paper leak case, he alleged that the BRS leaders made jobs a way to fill their coffers while playing with the lives of the youth. “The BRS government’s achievements in the last nine years are to abuse me and the Centre day and night, one family being at the centre of power, and trying to prove itself as the master of Telangana at the cost of the development of the State and remaining steeped in corruption.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Modi felt that there was no project being implemented in the State without being free from corruption allegations. “Their corruption has reached even Delhi now. We used to hear about collaborations between the two States for development and water-sharing. But, for the first time we are learning about how the States are coming together to indulge in corruption,” he said, apparently referring to BRS and AAP governments. According to him, the BRS government finding itself exposed to the scams by investigating agencies was trying to mislead the people by resorting to newer antics. He also accused the chief minister of trying to create obstacles to the development of gram panchayats, while the Centre gave `12,000 crore for their development. He spoke about how the BRS government failed in fulfilling its election promises of constructing 2 BHK houses for the poor, giving an unemployment honorarium of `3,016 per month to the unemployed, implementing crop loan waiver for loans up to `1 lakh, and filling the vacancies in 12 Telangana universities and schools. In an indirect attack on the Congress, Modi said that some parties were coming out with false guarantees but the BJP did not belong to that genre. Asserting that the goal of BJP was to develop Telangana so that it could spur the nation’s growth as well, he spoke about how the saffron party was expanding, scoring electoral victories in the State.