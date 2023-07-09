Home The Sunday Standard

Kejriwal lobs ordinance ball at Cong ahead of Oppn meet

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal accused him of trying to hinder the progress of the AAP. 

NEW DELHI: Days before the Opposition meet in Bangalore, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday again raised concerns over the Congress position on the Centre’s ordinance on services. Kejriwal’s remarks came in response to a media query, marking his first reaction on the matter following the Opposition gathering in Patna on June 23.

During a media interaction, Kejriwal said the Congress had given assurances that it would openly denounce the ordinance at least 15 days before the commencement of the Monsoon session of Parliament and that it also would vote against the ordinance.

“We are waiting for the Congress announcement, and once that is made, we will proceed accordingly,” he stated. The AAP chief said that the Congress had sent an invite for the Bangalore meeting, scheduled to take place on July 17-18, to his party on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also spoke about the Enforcement Directorate’s seizure of properties worth Rs 52 crore belonging to Manish Sisodia and others accused in the liquor scam.

“Yesterday, the Enforcement Directorate broadcast on all channels that they have seized assets worth Rs 52 crore belonging to Manish Sisodia. However, only two flats worth Rs 65 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, along with one bank account holding Rs 11 lakh, have been seized. These properties were acquired before 2018 when there was no excise policy. Moreover, these assets have been duly declared in income tax and election affidavits,” he said.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal accused him of trying to hinder the progress of the AAP. 

“There is no scam in the Delhi liquor policy. The PM’s motive behind this alleged scam is to defame the AAP and obstruct our commendable work,” the AAP boss asserted.

