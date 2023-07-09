Lucknow diary: SBSP chief flip-flops again on Oppostion unity

Namita Bajpai By

SBSP chief flip-flops again on Oppostion unity

A day after almost hinting that he was going back to the NDA by announcing a rally in Patna along with the BJP leaders, SBSP chief Om Prakash came out with a formula on how the Opposition camp can win 70 seats in UP in the big battle of ballots in 2024. Talking to reporters in Azamgarh recently, Rajbhar said that if Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Congress and JD (U) come together with his own party in the same camp, the alliance had the chance to win more than 70 seats in the state. Addressing workers at the rally in Azamgarh, he said he will reveal which party he will join after October 7.

IIM-Indore to power Lucknow chikankari

Lucknow’s famous chikankari is set to get a major marketing boost as the Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM-Indore) has signed an MoU with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to provide its inputs in designing, marketing and branding strategy for the art form to make it economically viable. IIM-I signed another MoU with the city administration to help it with the Smart City Project. Chikan comes under One District One Product (ODOP) category representing Lucknow. “IIM-Indore experts will assist in product development,” said a district administration official.

Teacher axed for cutting students’ hair

A teacher of a private school in Noida was dismissed after parents of girls, whose hair she allegedly cut, staged a large-scale protest. Police said she “symbolically” cut the hair of some students as a disciplinary act. “Police were informed about the matter and officials from the local police station reached the school in Sector 168. The school management and parents of around 12 students spoke on the matter. The school then decided to terminate the services of the teacher immediately,” a senior cop said, adding, “As a disciplinary in-charge, she had been asking the students to get their hair trimmed, but in vain. So, she herself cut their hair to discipline them.”

