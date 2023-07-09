Home The Sunday Standard

Manipur violence: High court directs govt to lift ban on internet

Published: 09th July 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Security forces keeping a vigil in Manipur (Photo | PTI)

GUWAHATI: The Manipur High Court has directed the state government to partially lift the ban on internet even as the ethnic violence continued. “…The state government… is directed to lift the ban on providing internet service through Internet Lease Line throughout the whole State after ensuring that all the stakeholders have complied with the safeguards given by the Expert Committee,” a division bench of Justices Ahanthem Bimol Singh and A Guneshwar Sharma said in an order issued on Friday.

“In the case of Fibre To The Home, lifting of the ban on providing internet service can be carried out by the Home Department on case to case basis…” the HC said. Net services have remained suspended since May 3 when the violence broke out.

Meanwhile, two persons were injured while two vehicles were torched since Friday night. A farmer was hit by a bullet when he had gone to cultivate paddy at Phubala in the Meitei-majority Bishnupur district on Saturday.

In another incident, a teenager from Kwakta in the same district sustained splinter injuries when a mortar fired by the miscreants from the foothill area hit his house. In Imphal, a mob torched two vehicles near the Kangla Fort on Friday night.

