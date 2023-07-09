Home The Sunday Standard

Ministry of Railways cuts 25% in AC chair car fare

But a slash in the fare in the AC and non-AC chair and executive class will not be applicable on special trains which are introduced as holiday and festival specials.

Published: 09th July 2023

The Ministry of Railways. (PTI File Photo)

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways has announced it will slash fares of AC chair cars and executive classes by up to 25% on the basic fare for one year.

The discount on the basic fare of AC chair cars and executive classes of all trains, including Anubhuti and the Vista dome coaches, has been implemented depending on occupancy. On Saturday, the Railway Board said the fares will also depend on competitive modes of transport.

The decision is aimed at ensuring maximum utilisation of the accommodation capacity in AC chair and executive coaches of trains running with the coaches of AC and non-AC chair cars and the Vistadome coaches on various routes.

“The element of discount will be on the basic fares but other charges as applicable shall be levied separately”, said the railways.

The trains having classes with occupancy less than 50% (either end-to-end or in some specified sections) during the last 30 days will be taken into consideration”

The railways has also made it clear that no refund of fare will be admissible for already booked passengers.” But in case of those trains where a flexi fare scheme is applicable in a particular class and the occupancy is poor, the flexi fare scheme may be withdrawn initially as a measure to increase the occupancy”, the railways said.

