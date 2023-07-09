Over 300 cops to ensure foolproof security for G20 Summit in Hampi

Express News Service By

BENGALURU : All is set for the G20 Nation Summit to be held in Hampi from Sunday. Cultural and Sherpa meets will also be held in Hampi. To ensure foolproof security for delegates and officials, more than 100 CCTV cameras were installed and 300 policemen, including SPs, DySPs along with Central police, were deployed.

Vijayanagara district administration has been preparing for the G20 Summit for the past three months. NITI Aayog CEO Amitbha Kant and Internal Security Division IGP Vipul Kumar have already visited Hampi. A senior police official said two SPs, 5 DySPs and nearly 300 policemen are monitoring the security of the delegates in Hampi. “We installed 100 CCTV cameras in selected places and replaced a few cameras which were damaged,” he added.

Another official said delegates from 43 countries and officials are participating in the G20 Summit in Hampi. “Separate vehicles with escorts and police are looking after the security matters. We are proud that for the first time, the G20 Summit is being held in Hampi.

Vijayanagara administration is ready to host one of the greatest events. There is no restriction on tourists’ entry to Hampi during the meet but people are not allowed to enter the event venues,” the official said.

PREPARING FOR 3 MONTHS

