This MP village takes bridge to new horizon

Most of the male adults here are either farmers or government employees, including teachers.

Kalpana Gurjar and Vidya Patel play cards with their fathers in Raibidpura

CHENNAI: If anything that can remotely resemble a utopian society, Raibidpura, perhaps would come close. The villagers live in harmony and for the last few years, they have hardly witnessed any crime — domestic or otherwise. They sow crops that need patience and are non-conventional. Slowly their village is getting recognition as well. Not for their cultivation but for the sport they passionately follow, and the sport they believe has moulded their society. Now, two of their girls — Kalpana Gurjar and Vidya Patel — are set to represent India at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. 

Raibidpura is a speck on the country’s map, tucked 25km away from the district headquarters Khargone in Madhya Pradesh. With a population of about 5,000 people, the village stands out in its vocation. Bridge is the common thread that binds them, with friendship, love and bonhomie. And it is this sport they believe has helped them to be patient, caring and take risks — traits needed to help them to stay away from violence and also grow crops like musli and dollar chana even though wheat remains the first choice. Most of the male adults here are either farmers or government employees, including teachers.

“Cultivating crops like musli requires patience and attention,” said Kamal Verma, an assistant teacher with a government school and also a bridge player told this daily. “We learnt about such non-traditional crops while visiting places to compete in bridge tournaments. Besides, the sport sharpens your brain and increases your patience and also risk-taking ability. These qualities not only help us while farming but also help our children focus on studies.” He credited the sport for the low crime rate. Since they play bridge during their free time, he felt the sport has brought them together as a family. Playing leaves little time for difference and discord.

The village will leave its imprint on the world map too. “Kalpana and Vidya have brought laurels for the village in the past but the Asian Games medal can change the future of Raibidpura. Youngsters here are shying away from the sport but their success can inspire them to carry the legacy forward.  

