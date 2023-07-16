Delhi Behind the scenes

Ujwal jalali Jaison wilson and Ashish Srivastava By

Cops go out of way to help flood victims

Delhi Police personnel have earned kudos for going out of their way to help citizens in distress on occasion due to the flood-like situation in the capital besides working shoulder-to-shoulder with the disaster management agencies and pushing broken-down vehicles even as they stood knee-deep in water-logged areas throughout the day. And it’s not just human beings who have received help from them; some of the cops could even be seen carrying cattle on their shoulders to safe, dry areas.

High Court bids farewell to ‘green judge’

Justice Najmi Waziri whose orders led to the plantation of over 1 lakh trees in Delhi in the last 5 years, retired from Delhi High Court on Friday, with a warm farewell being given to him. In a judgment, he had said, “… Trees help to purify the air, save water and replenish the soil moisture, regulate the rainfall pattern in a particular region.”

Relief ops just photo opportunities for govt staff

Though various government agencies in the city claim to have taken the necessary measures to provide proper help and care to people shifted to relief camps after the Yamuna flooded over in several localities, life is full of hardship for these families who have lost most of their material possessions. Many of them said they are barely getting two square meals a day and no other basic necessities or even medicines are being provided. Of a thousand people in a camp, even food is being made available only to 100- 200 of them, even as government staff remains engaged in getting their photographs clicked. The flood victims are also worried that the government has so far not announced any financial relief package or rehabilitation plans for them.

Row over BJP firing woman spokesperson

A woman spokesperson of the Delhi unit of the BJP was relieved from the post two days ago for violating the official party line while expressing her opinion on political subjects via vlogs. However, opinions are sharply divided among the party men on the development, some of who opposed the ‘harsh decision’. The party’s leaders insist that Dua is “a repeat offender” who had it coming. She had been served four notices of disciplinary action in the last two years and had been removed from a party WhatsApp group in 2021.

Contributed by Jaison Wilson, Anup Verma, Ashish Srivastava and Ujwal Jalali

