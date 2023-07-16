Home The Sunday Standard

EV buyers in UP can now apply for subsidy through govt portal, says Yogi

Eligible applicants will include those who have purchased and registered electric vehicles in Uttar Pradesh after the date of notification of the policy.

Published: 16th July 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during an event on the occasion of completion of four years of his government in the state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: With an intent to promote Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has finally given the go-ahead for the application of subsidies on purchase of electric vehicles through the portal. The customers who have purchased electric vehicles in the state after October 14, 2022, will have to apply on the portal to get a subsidy from the UP government, said the statement issued by the state government here on Saturday.

After applying, the eligible person will receive the subsidy amount in his account after the verification process followed by transport department officials. Soon, this portal will be functional for applicants. The UP government has decided the conditions for implementation of purchase subsidy incentive scheme, a part of UP Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy, 2022. Based on this, eligible applicants will get the benefit of the policy.

Under the policy, the date of notification of the Purchase Subsidy Promotion Scheme will be effective from October 14, 2022, to October 13, 2023. To get the purchase subsidy incentive, eligible applicants will have to submit the application on the web portal ‘upevsubsidy.in.’

Eligible applicants will include those who have purchased and registered electric vehicles in Uttar Pradesh after the date of notification of the policy. Those who do not apply within the prescribed time limit will not get the benefit of the subsidy, said a state government’s statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electric vehicles Yogi government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp