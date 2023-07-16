EV buyers in UP can now apply for subsidy through govt portal, says Yogi

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: With an intent to promote Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has finally given the go-ahead for the application of subsidies on purchase of electric vehicles through the portal. The customers who have purchased electric vehicles in the state after October 14, 2022, will have to apply on the portal to get a subsidy from the UP government, said the statement issued by the state government here on Saturday.

After applying, the eligible person will receive the subsidy amount in his account after the verification process followed by transport department officials. Soon, this portal will be functional for applicants. The UP government has decided the conditions for implementation of purchase subsidy incentive scheme, a part of UP Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy, 2022. Based on this, eligible applicants will get the benefit of the policy.

Under the policy, the date of notification of the Purchase Subsidy Promotion Scheme will be effective from October 14, 2022, to October 13, 2023. To get the purchase subsidy incentive, eligible applicants will have to submit the application on the web portal ‘upevsubsidy.in.’

Eligible applicants will include those who have purchased and registered electric vehicles in Uttar Pradesh after the date of notification of the policy. Those who do not apply within the prescribed time limit will not get the benefit of the subsidy, said a state government’s statement.

