NDA meet in Delhi: Chirag, Manjhi get invitation from BJP

PATNA: BJP president JP Nadda has invited LJP (Ram Vilas) chief and MP from Jamui Chirag Paswan to attend a meeting of NDA in New Delhi, scheduled on July 18, giving credence to the speculation that Chirag would join the alliance soon.

Nadda has also invited former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief patron Jitan Ram Manjhi to participate in the meeting. Manjhi along with son and HAM president Santosh Kumar Suman had recently met Union home minister Amit Shah, announcing their party’s decision to join the NDA.

Nadda’s invitation to Chirag comes nearly after two years when Lok Janshakti Party left NDA ahead of the 2020 assembly elections. He had contested the election on his own and fielded candidates against JD(U), which was with the BJP-led NDA at that time.

JD(U), however, snapped ties with BJP in August last and joined hands with RJD to form a grand alliance government in Bihar. Nitish was elected as leader of the grand alliance which then comprised seven parties, including RJD, Congress and Left parties. In the invitation letter, BJP national chief described Chirag’s political outfit as an important part of the NDA.

Though Chirag preferred to avoid a reaction to the invitation to the NDA meeting, Manjhi was pleased to get the invitation from Nadda. “It shows the good gesture of the BJP chief who has invited us to the meeting to be held in Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi at 5 pm on July 18.

PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah will also be there,” former minister and HAM chief Suman said. Union Minister of state for Home Nityanand Rai had met Chirag in the state capital recently ahead of the latter’s meeting with his senior party leaders to discuss his party’s future alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and for the 2025 state assembly election.

On Friday evening both the leaders met at dinner. After the meeting, Chirag said that discussion on his party joining the NDA was going on with BJP for a long time, adding that a couple of rounds of meetings would be held. Chirag has a good command over members of the Paswan caste, constituting 6 p e r c e n t o f t h e s t a t e ’s population

