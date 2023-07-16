Home The Sunday Standard

NHAI plans to line highways with native plants at the outset

According to the agency, avenue plantation starts after completion of the projects and it would take three to four years to finish the task.

Published: 16th July 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has suggested planting trees along highways soon after the machinery and manpower are mobilised to build the roads.

The road authority is desirous of planting indigenous species such as Mahua, Bael (wood apple) and gular, which it said are “slowly disappearing”, besides bamboo.

According to the agency, avenue plantation starts after completion of the projects and it would take three to four years to finish the task. Therefore, it has recommended starting plantations at the early stage of the road development projects.

“It is felt that we may advance the process of plantations with little care and meticulous planning so that by the time the construction of the highway is completed, some tree growth will get established in the avenue plantations on both sides of the national highways. it is advised that after about six months to one year from the appointed date, we may plan for taking up the plantations at least in the last row during the monsoon season,” read the guidelines for densification of plantations along national highways, released by the NHAI.

As per the standard operating procedure, three rows of plants are developed. the distance between the rows is three metres and the gap between the plants in the first row is also three metres. the distance between plants in the second and third rows is six metres and 8-12 metres respectively.

In the new guidelines, the spacing between the plants will be three metres irrespective of the row in future plantation drives. The NHAI has decided to plant bamboo along the highways wherever it is possible, particularly on the controlled access highways. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI Trees highways highways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp