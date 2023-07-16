Over 22,000 score 100 percentile in CUET-UG

NEW DELHI: More than 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile in the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG), the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday.

“In subjects such as Accountancy, Biology, Business Studies, Economics, English, History, and Political Science, more than 1,000 students got 100 percentile scores,” University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said. English, Biology and Economics have the highest number of top scorers.

However, not everyone is happy. Many took to social media to criticise the scoring system, saying their raw scores were much higher than the calculated aggregate or normalised scores that are provided to more than 250 participating universities.

“I was getting 758 as a raw score in CUET, now that score dragged down to 681 that’s like minus 77. This is a serious issue. Please look into that matter,” a candidate tweeted.

Responding to the criticism, Sadhana Parashar, senior director of NTA said, “The performance of every candidate has been evaluated using the equi-percentile method wherein normalised marks of each candidate have been calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject.” Nearly 14.99 lakh students registered and 11.11 lakh appeared for the exam.

NEW DELHI: More than 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile in the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG), the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday. “In subjects such as Accountancy, Biology, Business Studies, Economics, English, History, and Political Science, more than 1,000 students got 100 percentile scores,” University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said. English, Biology and Economics have the highest number of top scorers. However, not everyone is happy. Many took to social media to criticise the scoring system, saying their raw scores were much higher than the calculated aggregate or normalised scores that are provided to more than 250 participating universities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I was getting 758 as a raw score in CUET, now that score dragged down to 681 that’s like minus 77. This is a serious issue. Please look into that matter,” a candidate tweeted. Responding to the criticism, Sadhana Parashar, senior director of NTA said, “The performance of every candidate has been evaluated using the equi-percentile method wherein normalised marks of each candidate have been calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject.” Nearly 14.99 lakh students registered and 11.11 lakh appeared for the exam.