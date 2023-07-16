President Murmu approves transfer of three High Court judges

President Draupadi Murmu on Saturday notified the transfer of three judges — Justices Gaurang Kanth, Manoj Bajaj, and Dinesh Kumar Singh.

Justice Gaurang Kanth has been transferred from the Delhi High Court to the Calcutta High Court; Justice Manoj Bajaj has been transferred from Punjab and Haryana High Court to Allahabad High Court, and Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh has been transferred from Allahabad High Court to Kerala High court.

The transfer of the three judges was recommended by the collegium on July 12, irrespective of their individual requests to permit them to either continue at their parent high courts or transfer them to courts of their choice.

Justice Kanth’s transfer was recommended, “for better administration of justice”. The judge had requested the collegium to consider transferring him to Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan, but the collegium, while turning the same in the resolution, said that it found no merit in the request.

Against this backdrop, even Delhi High Court Bar Association had urged the collegium to reconsider its decision against the proposed transfer. terming the case as “rarest of rare” DHCBA has also decided to abstain from working on Monday as a token of protest.

