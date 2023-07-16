Home The Sunday Standard

Several roads reopen to traffic as water recedes

As of 11 am, restrictions for traffic movement were relaxed on some roads, while a few roads remained shut, it said.

Published: 16th July 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi rains

Vehicles move through a waterlogged street after heavy rain in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Several roads in the national capital which were shut for traffic movement were opened on Saturday as the Yamuna floodwaters receded from the roads, officials said on Saturday.

However, traffic regulations are still in effect on some key road stretches. According to an advisory by the traffic police on Saturday, Yamuna’s water level dropped to 207.67 metres at 8 am on Saturday, reducing the water level on roads.

As of 11 am, restrictions for traffic movement were relaxed on some roads, while a few roads remained shut, it said. “Boulevard Road - slip road - service road - left turn under Yudhishthira Setu - Ring Road, Chandgi Ram Akhara to Mukarba Chowk Carriageway and Chandgi Ram Akhara to IP College both Carriageways have been opened for the traffic movement,’ it stated.

Bhairon Marg from Mathura Road to Ring Road carriageway, Vikas Marg from ITO to Laxmi Nagar both carriageways, Nishad Raj Marg from Shanti Van to Geeta Colony both carriageways have also been opened, the advisory said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi rain Roads open in Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp