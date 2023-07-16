Train Arson case: Shahrukh Saifi was planning attack in Chennai, suspects NIA

KOCHI: The NIA which is investigating the Elathur train arson case suspects that the accused Shahrukh Saifi was planning a terror strike in Chennai. The suspicion arose during the probe after NIA found that the accused twice took train tickets to Chennai on April 2, 2023, from Shornur before boarding the Executive Express to Kannur.

This was stated in a report filed by the investigating agency before the NIa Court in Kochi seeking an extension of the deadline for completing the probe from 90 days to 180 days. “The investigation revealed that the accused had taken tickets to Chennai on April 2, from Shornur Railway Station in the morning as well as in the evening. His links with Chennai have to be ascertained. It has to be investigated whether his final destination was actually Chennai,” stated the report. after the train arson case, police found an abandoned bag containing the belongings of the accused and a pet bottle containing petrol-like fluid from the railway track near Elathur railway Station on April 3, 2023. The bag contained handwritten notes in which words like ‘Kufar’ (non-believers) were written in Hindi.

There were also notes about places in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. As part of the probe, two Motorola mobile phones were seized from Saifi. NIa scrutinised the Internet Protocol Detail record (IPDr) of mobile phones.

“The scrutiny of IPDr of the mobile numbers shows that he had accessed some domains of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The details of said domains are to be verified in detail, The investigation is to be conducted further to identify the content of domains accessed by the accused, which is also time-consuming,” stated the report.

According to NIA, the IPDr analysis revealed that the accused had extensively used many secret social media platforms besides using VPNs on his mobile phones. NIA has sent requests to service providers of such applications for obtaining the details. Saifi boarded train no 12218 Sampark Kranti Express on March 31 from New Delhi to reach Shornur on April 2.

NIA has seized CCTV footage from New Delhi, Nizamudeen, Kota, Vadodara, Panvel, Vasai road and 17 other railway stations under Konkan railway Corporation, Mangaluru Junction, Thrissur, Kannur, Tirur and Shornur Junction to track the movements of the accused.

KOCHI: The NIA which is investigating the Elathur train arson case suspects that the accused Shahrukh Saifi was planning a terror strike in Chennai. The suspicion arose during the probe after NIA found that the accused twice took train tickets to Chennai on April 2, 2023, from Shornur before boarding the Executive Express to Kannur. This was stated in a report filed by the investigating agency before the NIa Court in Kochi seeking an extension of the deadline for completing the probe from 90 days to 180 days. “The investigation revealed that the accused had taken tickets to Chennai on April 2, from Shornur Railway Station in the morning as well as in the evening. His links with Chennai have to be ascertained. It has to be investigated whether his final destination was actually Chennai,” stated the report. after the train arson case, police found an abandoned bag containing the belongings of the accused and a pet bottle containing petrol-like fluid from the railway track near Elathur railway Station on April 3, 2023. The bag contained handwritten notes in which words like ‘Kufar’ (non-believers) were written in Hindi. There were also notes about places in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. As part of the probe, two Motorola mobile phones were seized from Saifi. NIa scrutinised the Internet Protocol Detail record (IPDr) of mobile phones.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The scrutiny of IPDr of the mobile numbers shows that he had accessed some domains of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The details of said domains are to be verified in detail, The investigation is to be conducted further to identify the content of domains accessed by the accused, which is also time-consuming,” stated the report. According to NIA, the IPDr analysis revealed that the accused had extensively used many secret social media platforms besides using VPNs on his mobile phones. NIA has sent requests to service providers of such applications for obtaining the details. Saifi boarded train no 12218 Sampark Kranti Express on March 31 from New Delhi to reach Shornur on April 2. NIA has seized CCTV footage from New Delhi, Nizamudeen, Kota, Vadodara, Panvel, Vasai road and 17 other railway stations under Konkan railway Corporation, Mangaluru Junction, Thrissur, Kannur, Tirur and Shornur Junction to track the movements of the accused.