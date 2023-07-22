Delhi's green cover to be increased to 25 per cent in coming years: CM Kejriwal 

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the city’s green cover has to be increased from the existing 23 per cent to 25 per cent in the coming years to make the national capital world’s greenest and cleanest city.

Kejriwal attended a Van Mahotsav where L-G V K Saxena was the chief guest. He said this year, more than 1 crore saplings will be planted across the city, adding that 27.5 lakh saplings were already planted.

Saxena said the chief minister’s observations need to be implemented and the green cover of the city be enhanced from 23 per cent to 25 per cent in the next two years.

The L-G said he has asked for the planting of saplings at police stations and other premises of Delhi Police to increase the green cover of the city.

A bonhomie was visible between Saxena and Kejriwal, the two constitutional figures at loggerheads over governance-related issues in Delhi.

“I am very happy that the honourable chief minister is present among us in this programme,” said Saxena.

Kejriwal said, “Delhi plants 5.5 lakh trees today with our target of more than 1 cr trees/shrubs this year. Together, all of us will achieve that target.”

At 23 per cent, the national capital’s green cover is higher than cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru as well as London and New York, the chief minister said.

