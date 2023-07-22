Yamuna hovers around danger mark in Delhi, level may go up

NEW DELHI: A surge in discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna following heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh is expected to increase the water level of the river in Delhi and impact relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the capital, officials said on Saturday.

The river water level, which has been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days, dropped below the threshold again on Saturday morning.

The Central Water Commission’s (CWC) data showed the water level dropped to 205.16 metres at 4 pm on Saturday. It may drop further before the impact of rain in upper catchment areas becomes clear.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 25.

In Uttarakhand, Haripur (126.8 mm) and Haldwani (122 mm) reported very heavy rainfall, while Mussorrie (112mm), Chakrata (83 mm), Loharkhet (68 mm), Dunda (91 mm), Purola (90 mm), Gairsain (85 mm), Berinag (95.6 mm), Didihat (79.8 mm) and Pithoragarh (76.3 mm) received heavy rainfall.

According to the CWC data, the flow rate at the Yamunanagar-located Hathnikund Barrage crossed the 1 lakh mark at 9 am and oscillated between 2 lakh and 2.5 lakh cusecs between 10 am and 4 pm.

“Discharge from Hathnikund Barrage remained above 2 lakh cusecs mark for seven hours after overnight rain in upper catchment areas of the Yamuna. This volume of water is expected to reach Delhi within 36 hours, posing a risk of midscale floods in the capital, which is still recuperating from one of the worst flood spells it experienced in the second week of July,” said an official.

“Citizens are counting on the swift response of authorities, expecting all the gates of the ITO barrage to be opened and fully functional. Additionally, immediate attention should be given to fix any breached sites and bunds,” said Bhim Singh Rawat, associate coordinator of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People.

There have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last four to five days amid rain in the upper catchment areas, primarily in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department officials said heavy rains upstream of Delhi will impact rehabilitation of the affected families in the inundated low-lying areas of the capital and they may have to stay in relief camps for a longer period.

NEW DELHI: A surge in discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna following heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh is expected to increase the water level of the river in Delhi and impact relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the capital, officials said on Saturday. The river water level, which has been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days, dropped below the threshold again on Saturday morning. The Central Water Commission’s (CWC) data showed the water level dropped to 205.16 metres at 4 pm on Saturday. It may drop further before the impact of rain in upper catchment areas becomes clear.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 25. In Uttarakhand, Haripur (126.8 mm) and Haldwani (122 mm) reported very heavy rainfall, while Mussorrie (112mm), Chakrata (83 mm), Loharkhet (68 mm), Dunda (91 mm), Purola (90 mm), Gairsain (85 mm), Berinag (95.6 mm), Didihat (79.8 mm) and Pithoragarh (76.3 mm) received heavy rainfall. According to the CWC data, the flow rate at the Yamunanagar-located Hathnikund Barrage crossed the 1 lakh mark at 9 am and oscillated between 2 lakh and 2.5 lakh cusecs between 10 am and 4 pm. “Discharge from Hathnikund Barrage remained above 2 lakh cusecs mark for seven hours after overnight rain in upper catchment areas of the Yamuna. This volume of water is expected to reach Delhi within 36 hours, posing a risk of midscale floods in the capital, which is still recuperating from one of the worst flood spells it experienced in the second week of July,” said an official. “Citizens are counting on the swift response of authorities, expecting all the gates of the ITO barrage to be opened and fully functional. Additionally, immediate attention should be given to fix any breached sites and bunds,” said Bhim Singh Rawat, associate coordinator of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People. There have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last four to five days amid rain in the upper catchment areas, primarily in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department officials said heavy rains upstream of Delhi will impact rehabilitation of the affected families in the inundated low-lying areas of the capital and they may have to stay in relief camps for a longer period.