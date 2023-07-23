1984 Sikh riots: CBI gets 5 days to submit results of Tyter’s voice test

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has granted five days to the CBI to submit the forensic results regarding the voice samples of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, an accused in a case related to the alleged Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand also posted for July 26 the decision on whether to take cognisance of a charge sheet filed against Tytler in the case. The judge passed the order after the Central Bureau of Investigation submitted that the Forensic Science Laboratory result was still awaited.

“IO (investigating officer) submits that FSL result is still awaited. In these circumstances, the matter is adjourned today. Put up for receiving of the FSL result/consideration on the aspect of cognizance/further proceedings on July 26,” the judge said in an order passed on July 21.

The judge also directed the court staff to check whether the case records, received from another court which was earlier hearing the case, are complete in all respects and file a report by July 19, the next date of hearing.

The judge at the Rouse Avenue Courts noted that the records, filed by the staff of a Karkardooma court, were bulky and were contained in seven judicial files. The judge also directed the CBI to file the report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) regarding the forensic examination of the voice samples of Tytler. The CBI on May 20 filed a charge sheet against Tytler in the case.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was torched in the Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984, a day after the then-prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated.

In its charge sheet filed before the court, the CBI said Tytler “incited, instigated and provoked the mob assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara Azad Market” on November 1, 1984, that resulted in the burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs -- Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh.

The agency has invoked charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler, the CBI said.

