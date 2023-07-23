Home The Sunday Standard

Chandigarh Diary: Bhagwant Mann takes jibe at Haryana, Himachal

“These states are always ready to ask for more share, why not now? Himachal is also seeking cess. What about the water which we get from the hills (due to excess rain)?”

Published: 23rd July 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File photo | PTI)

Photo-ops by leaders amid floods in state
Nineteen districts in Punjab remain flooded. Leaders across party lines are visiting the affected areas, but they make it a point to get themselves clicked while visiting flood victims. CM Bhagwant Mann was clicked walking in muck-filled fields, with Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh on tow. He was seen riding a boat to oversee a repair work to plug breach in the Sutluj River. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal was seen touring flood-hit villages on a tractor. EX-CM Amarinder Singh’s daughter and now BJP leader Jai Inder Kaur was wading through waist-deep water, carrying relief material on her head.

Mann takes jibe at Haryana, Himachal
While visiting flood-affected areas in Patiala, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked if Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, which have been demanding water and cess from Punjab, are willing to take excess water from the state. “These states are always ready to ask for more share, why not now? Himachal is also seeking cess. What about the water which we get from the hills (due to excess rain)?,” asked Mann. Haryana CM refrained from commenting. However, ex- CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “If you didn’ stop the SYL project, Punjab would not have been flooded.”

Mining in Beas behind floods: HP minister
Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department minister Vikramaditya Singh, who is the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, blamed alleged illegal mining for the damage caused by the floods along the Beas river in Kullu district. “This cannot be only blamed on God or nature. River changed its course due to banks damaged by illegal mining. One may like it or not, but it’s the truth. I am sure, CM is aware of it,’’ he said. Singh’s remarks did not go down well with his cabinet colleagues, who are primarily loyal to CM Sukhu. Industry minister Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan dismissed Vikramaditya’s allegations as childish.

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
hsbajwa73@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagwant Mann North India floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp