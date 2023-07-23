Chandigarh Diary: Bhagwant Mann takes jibe at Haryana, Himachal

Harpreet Bajwa By

Photo-ops by leaders amid floods in state

Nineteen districts in Punjab remain flooded. Leaders across party lines are visiting the affected areas, but they make it a point to get themselves clicked while visiting flood victims. CM Bhagwant Mann was clicked walking in muck-filled fields, with Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh on tow. He was seen riding a boat to oversee a repair work to plug breach in the Sutluj River. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal was seen touring flood-hit villages on a tractor. EX-CM Amarinder Singh’s daughter and now BJP leader Jai Inder Kaur was wading through waist-deep water, carrying relief material on her head.

Mann takes jibe at Haryana, Himachal

While visiting flood-affected areas in Patiala, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked if Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, which have been demanding water and cess from Punjab, are willing to take excess water from the state. “These states are always ready to ask for more share, why not now? Himachal is also seeking cess. What about the water which we get from the hills (due to excess rain)?,” asked Mann. Haryana CM refrained from commenting. However, ex- CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “If you didn’ stop the SYL project, Punjab would not have been flooded.”

Mining in Beas behind floods: HP minister

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department minister Vikramaditya Singh, who is the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, blamed alleged illegal mining for the damage caused by the floods along the Beas river in Kullu district. “This cannot be only blamed on God or nature. River changed its course due to banks damaged by illegal mining. One may like it or not, but it’s the truth. I am sure, CM is aware of it,’’ he said. Singh’s remarks did not go down well with his cabinet colleagues, who are primarily loyal to CM Sukhu. Industry minister Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan dismissed Vikramaditya’s allegations as childish.

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh

hsbajwa73@gmail.com

