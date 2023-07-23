Home The Sunday Standard

Deliberate hunting of Christians in Manipur: Kerala CM

Horrifying visuals that grieve the human conscience can be seen daily.

Published: 23rd July 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 08:21 AM

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: What’s unfolding in Manipur is a planned and deliberate hunting of Christians under the cover of riots, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Criticizing the Centre’s ‘criminal silence’ on the issue, Pinarayi said the secular community in the country should recognise the Sangh Parivar’s agenda to spread communal hatred for political gains.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Pinarayi strongly condemned the developments in Manipur and the authorities’ failure to curb the riots.

“Ethnic riots that have been going on in Manipur for the past two months can only be viewed with fearful concern. Horrifying visuals that grieve the human conscience can be seen daily. Women belonging to Kuki tribes are being hunted down in the most brutal and inhuman way. The visuals that are now doing the rounds are from when the riots had just began, said Pinarayi.

He pointed out that going beyond the ages-old opposition between the mountain and valley communities in Manipur, the issue is now being raked up into communal fights. 

“It’s evident that what has been happening under the cover of riots is a planned attack to hunt down Christians. Going by reports, the very authorities responsible to ensure peace are trying to incite violence,” he said.

