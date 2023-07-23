Home The Sunday Standard

Jamia Millia to hold convocation ceremony today

NEW DELHI:  Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will be holding its centenary year convocation on Sunday for students who graduated in the academic year 2019 and 2020 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, will be the chief guest and will deliver the convocation address and Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will preside over the event.

Prof. Najma Akhtar (Padma), Vice Chancellor, JMI will deliver her address and present the report of the university on the occasion. Around 12,500 including gold medallists who graduated in 2019 and 2020 would be awarded degrees and diplomas.

Considering the limited space, only gold medallists and PhD pass outs will be awarded their degrees whereas other students will be awarded their degrees and diplomas at the university late in the afternoon.

