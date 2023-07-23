Opposition unlikely to budge on demand for PM’s statement in Parliament on Manipur

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: The Opposition will continue the protest in Parliament demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the horrific Manipur incident. As part of its collective strategy, floor leaders of the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) are scheduled to meet on Monday before the start of the third day of the monsoon session.

The meeting at the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, will discuss the strategy to be adopted on the floor of both houses. According to sources, Opposition MPs have also planned a protest on Monday near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi demanding a debate on the Manipur incident. A senior Opposition leader said the protest will never die down until Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a statement on the floor of both Houses on the Manipur incident.

“The Manipur ethnic violence and recent stripping and parading of two naked women have badly exposed the failure of Manipur government on the law and order front”, remarked an Opposition leader. Since the first day of the ongoing Monsoon session, the Opposition leaders have been insisting that the PM make a statement on the Manipur issue. In the last two days of the ongoing session, the Opposition created din over the Manipur issue.

ALSO READ | TMC accuses BJP of stalling Parliament, demands PM open debate on Manipur either in RS or LS

Meanwhile, one of the prominent MPs of Opposition in Raya Sabha and noted lawyer of Kapil Sibal on Saturday lashed out at the Modi government saying that the only way forward in Manipur is to sack CM N Biren Singh immediately and bring the violence-hit state under the President rule.

Taking to Twitter, Sibal said: “The only way forward: sack Biren Singh; impose Article 356; apologies to the women of our country. Nothing has changed since Nirbhaya: Unnao, Hatharas, Kathua, Bilkis (convict released). Beti Bachao PM JI”.

NEW DELHI: The Opposition will continue the protest in Parliament demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the horrific Manipur incident. As part of its collective strategy, floor leaders of the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) are scheduled to meet on Monday before the start of the third day of the monsoon session. The meeting at the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, will discuss the strategy to be adopted on the floor of both houses. According to sources, Opposition MPs have also planned a protest on Monday near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi demanding a debate on the Manipur incident. A senior Opposition leader said the protest will never die down until Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a statement on the floor of both Houses on the Manipur incident. “The Manipur ethnic violence and recent stripping and parading of two naked women have badly exposed the failure of Manipur government on the law and order front”, remarked an Opposition leader. Since the first day of the ongoing Monsoon session, the Opposition leaders have been insisting that the PM make a statement on the Manipur issue. In the last two days of the ongoing session, the Opposition created din over the Manipur issue.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | TMC accuses BJP of stalling Parliament, demands PM open debate on Manipur either in RS or LS Meanwhile, one of the prominent MPs of Opposition in Raya Sabha and noted lawyer of Kapil Sibal on Saturday lashed out at the Modi government saying that the only way forward in Manipur is to sack CM N Biren Singh immediately and bring the violence-hit state under the President rule. Taking to Twitter, Sibal said: “The only way forward: sack Biren Singh; impose Article 356; apologies to the women of our country. Nothing has changed since Nirbhaya: Unnao, Hatharas, Kathua, Bilkis (convict released). Beti Bachao PM JI”.