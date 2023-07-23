Home The Sunday Standard

UP’s diabetic students can now carry drug, testing device to classrooms

LUCKNOW: Taking a significant decision related to child healthcare, the Yogi government has allowed students, within the age group of 0-19 years and suffering from Type-I diabetes, to carry insulin pens, and glucometer in classes to meet any exigency. The UP government has taken this decision in compliance with the norms of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for taking care of diabetic children in the age group of 0-19 years.

Those suffering from type-1 diabetes need to take insulin injections 3-5 times a day and take sugar tests 3-5 times a day.  Negligence of any kind in this can be damaging to both the physical and mental health of a student. NCPCR chief had appealed to the UP government to take steps to save the Type-I diabetic students from emergencies while being in school.

Subsequently, the Yogi government issued guidelines to the Basic Education Department in this connection. The official sources claim that as per the guidelines, children with type-1 diabetes may need to check blood sugar, inject insulin, take a mid-morning afternoon snack, or perform activities as prescribed by a doctor. Hence the teachers must allow them to do so in the classroom even during exams. In addition, they will be allowed to participate in sports. Director General, School Education Vijay Kiran Anand, released a letter to Joint Director of Education (Basic) Ganesh Kumar, to implement the norms in the schools run by Basic Education across the state.

As per the norms, Type-1 diabetes-affected students, appearing in school exams and other competitive exams, can be given a few exemptions like the permission to carry sugar tablets with them, keeping medicines, fruits, snacks, drinking water, some biscuits, peanuts, dry fruits with the teacher in the examination hall so that they can take it for consumption during the examination. Furthermore, children would be allowed to take their glucometer and glucose test strips along to the examination hall, which can be kept with the invigilator or teacher.

Type-1 diabetes

Type-1 diabetes NCPCR Glucometer Diabetes

