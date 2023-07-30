Bandi’s supporters say his elevation a launchpad to bigger role in BJP

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: The elevation of Karimnagar BJP MP Bandi Sanjay as the party’s general secretary has been met with little surprise by his supporters, who had been expecting at least a berth for him in the rumoured Cabinet expansion.

Those close to Sanjay said that they believe that the latest responsibility entrusted upon him is merely a step towards a larger role in national politics, according to sources close to him.

Amid speculations surrounding the Cabinet reshuffle, insiders suggest that Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy might retain his position at least until the notification of the Telangana Assembly elections. The Cabinet expansion is likely to occur in September, after Ganesh Chaturthi.

The decision to appoint Sanjay as the party’s general secretary appears to be a strategic move by the BJP central leadership to address discontent among some state leaders who were dissatisfied with the recent change of state leadership just before the elections.

While it has been rumoured that Sanjay was replacing former general secretary CT Ravi, who has been assigned as in-charge of Karnataka, others believe that the former BJP Telangana unit chief may have replaced N Purandeshwari, now the party’s Andhra Pradesh unit president.

Political circles are buzzing with speculation that Sanjay could potentially be appointed as in charge of Andhra Pradesh, given his association with the Kapu community.

This move could align him with Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, who also hails from the same community.

The saffron party is believed to be attempting to consolidate the Kapu vote bank in Andhra Pradesh through this alliance.

Sanjay himself has conveyed to close confidants that he views this elevation as an opportunity to ascend to the next level in his political career.

As the party’s general secretary, he will enjoy direct access to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, presenting him with a chance to prove his capabilities in other States as well.

