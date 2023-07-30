Home The Sunday Standard

‘BJP blowing up issue to hide Centre’s failure in Manipur’

Former MLC Ivan D'Souza accused Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and other BJP leaders of taking a communal turn regarding issues to reap political dividends.

Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee (DCC) president K Harish Kumar . (Photo | Twitter, @MLCHarishKumar)

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee (DCC) president K Harish Kumar on Saturday alleged that the BJP leaders are sensationalising the Udupi voyeurism incident to divert people’s attention from the Centre’s failure to stop Manipur Violence.

Addressing a press meeting, he said that since the dignity of girls was involved in the matter, the case should have been investigated secretly. But the BJP leaders are using the incident with intentions to create unrest in the society, he alleged. “Why have the BJP leaders who are fighting earnestly against the Udupi episode failed to protest when women wrestlers accused BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh of sexual harassment and ABVP workers raped a Dalit girl in Puttur,” he questioned. 

Former MLC Ivan D’Souza accused Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and other BJP leaders of taking a communal turn regarding issues to reap political dividends. Referring to a ‘moral policing’ in which a cop and his wife were abused in Bantwal, he urged the police to take strict action against the culprits. 

“If this happens to a cop, what would be the situation of the commoners? The people and organisation behind such incidents should be brought out to light. A law should be enacted to curb ‘moral 
policing’ with 7 years of imprisonment,” he said.

