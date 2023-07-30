Case against Sambhaji Bhide registered over Mahatma remark

Express News Service By

MUMBAI: The police in Maharashtra’s Amravati district on Saturday registered a case against Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi, with state Congress chief Nana Patole insisting the right-wing activist must be arrested. Patole said his party would agitate after the end of the Monsoon session of the Assembly on August 4 if Bhide is not put behind bars.

Bhide, founder of Shri Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan outfit, is accused of making offensive remarks about the Father of the Nation in his speech during a programme at Bharat Mangal Hall in Badnera Road in Amravati district on Thursday.

The Rajapeth police in Amravati booked Bhide under IPC section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), an official said.“If the state does not arrest Bhide, the Congress will organise protests across Maharashtra,” Patole said.

MUMBAI: The police in Maharashtra’s Amravati district on Saturday registered a case against Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi, with state Congress chief Nana Patole insisting the right-wing activist must be arrested. Patole said his party would agitate after the end of the Monsoon session of the Assembly on August 4 if Bhide is not put behind bars. Bhide, founder of Shri Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan outfit, is accused of making offensive remarks about the Father of the Nation in his speech during a programme at Bharat Mangal Hall in Badnera Road in Amravati district on Thursday. The Rajapeth police in Amravati booked Bhide under IPC section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), an official said.“If the state does not arrest Bhide, the Congress will organise protests across Maharashtra,” Patole said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });