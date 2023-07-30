Home The Sunday Standard

Case against Sambhaji Bhide registered over Mahatma remark

Patole said his party would agitate after the end of the Monsoon session of the Assembly on August 4 if Bhide is not put behind bars.

Published: 30th July 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Founder of Shri Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan outfit, Sambhaji Bhide (YouTube screengrab | Devendra Shirke)

Founder of Shri Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan outfit, Sambhaji Bhide (YouTube screengrab | Devendra Shirke)

MUMBAI: The police in Maharashtra’s Amravati district on Saturday registered a case against Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi, with state Congress chief Nana Patole insisting the right-wing activist must be arrested. Patole said his party would agitate after the end of the Monsoon session of the Assembly on August 4 if Bhide is not put behind bars.

Bhide, founder of Shri Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan outfit, is accused of making offensive remarks about the Father of the Nation in his speech during a programme at Bharat Mangal Hall in Badnera Road in Amravati district on Thursday.

The Rajapeth police in Amravati booked Bhide under IPC section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), an official said.“If the state does not arrest Bhide, the Congress will organise protests across Maharashtra,” Patole said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambhaji Bhide Mahatma Gandhi derogatory remarks
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp