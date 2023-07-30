Delhi records best air quality so far this year

Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi recorded 15 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till Saturday morning, it said. Relative humidity oscillated between 96 per cent and 81 per cent.

Representational photo of smog in Delhi. (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Saturday recorded its cleanest air quality so far this year with an AQI of 59, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management.

Intermittent rain in most parts of Delhi played a role in improving the city’s air quality and keeping temperatures in check.

“Delhi today registered its best AQI of 2023. Delhi’s average AQI clocked 59 today. The earlier recorded best AQI of Delhi this year was 64 on 9th July. Let’s continue working together towards cleaner skies and a healthier environment,” the CAQM said in a tweet.

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, and a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi recorded 15 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till Saturday morning, it said. Relative humidity oscillated between 96 per cent and 81 per cent. The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in the city on Sunday.

