Former IAS officer says CBI tweaked his statement

HYDERABAD: In a surprising turn of events, the Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case has taken another twist with Ajeya Kallam, former IAS officer and chief advisor to Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy approaching the Telangana High Court, raising serious concerns over the Central Bureau of Investigation’s handling of his statement during investigation.

The CBI has been collecting statements from various individuals as part of its probe into the former minister’s murder. Recently, even Sharmila, Jagan’s sister, was called as a witness to aid in the investigation. However, the petition filed by Kallam has raised doubts about the accuracy of the information in the charge sheet.

Kallam alleged that the CBI which recorded his statement on April 29 incorrectly transcribed it in the official chargesheet. He maintained that he never stated that Bharti had called on AP Chief Minister Jagan. He asserted that the content mentioned in the chargesheet was not what he had shared during the investigation process.

In view of this, he has sought the court’s intervention to have his statement removed from the chargesheet and to order a re-investigation into the matter. In the petition filed by Ajeya Kallam, he also brought to the attention of the court an article in a daily that allegedly published false information regarding his statement.

