Four detained in suspected human sacrifice of 14-year-old in Odisha

On Friday, Sanchit’s body was found hanging from a tree in Barini jungle sparking tension in the village. A large number of people alleging inaction by police set their vehicles afire.

ANGUL: A day after a mob torched the police vehicle protesting alleged inaction in the suspected human sacrifice incident of a 14-year-old boy,  Kiakata police detained four persons including the priest Ritanjali Bagh of Tusara village on Saturday. A scientific team and dog squad were pressed into service for investigation.

Athamallik SDPO, Balakrishna Kuanr said Ritanjali, her associate and both her sons are among those arrested. Police are interrogating them to ascertain how the boy died. “The body found hanging from the tree in Barini jungle was highly decomposed and the lower part was detached from the upper portion. Police are investigating from all angles to go to the root of the crime,” he said.

The SDPO also informed that the situation at Kiakata on Saturday was peaceful with no untoward incident. So far no case has been registered by police in connection with a police vehicle set afire by the mob on Friday. But a case in this connection will be registered and the culprits arrested, Kuanr said.

On July 22, 14-year-old Sanchit Biswal was taken to ‘traditional healer’ Ritanjali’s ashram in Tusara village by his mother Basanti as he was not keeping well for a long time despite treatment by doctors. The same night Basanti and Sanchit were made to sleep in separate rooms at the ashram. 

The next morning when Basanti could not find her son in the ashram, she went to Kiakata police station to lodge a case but the police reportedly declined. However, a case was later registered. 

On Friday, Sanchit’s body was found hanging from a tree in Barini jungle sparking tension in the village. A large number of people alleging inaction by police set their vehicles afire. They also staged a road blockade on Kiakata-Athamallick road, which was lifted after Kuanr’s assurance of action in the matter.

