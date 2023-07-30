Ghazipur APMC chief quits, joins BJP after resigning from AAP

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Chairman of Ghazipur committee (A.P.M.C.) Raj Kumar Ballan resigned from his office, quit the AAP and returned to the BJP on Saturday. Party president Virendra Sachdeva and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari welcomed Ballan.

Ballan, who had previously been elected as the BJP councillor for Brahmapuri Ward 47 E in the Ghonda Constituency, had joined hands with AAP ahead of the Municipal Elections in Delhi. However, citing reasons for his decision, Ballan expressed dissatisfaction with AAP, labelling it as a non-communicative party.

He revealed that his initial hope of engaging in positive and constructive politics within AAP had turned into disappointment over the past two years. Sachdeva said that Kejriwal’s government represented a model of corruption. Sachdeva also emphasized that Rajkumar Ballan case is a prime example of the disparity between Kejriwal’s words and actions.

Today, I resigned from my position as Chairman of APMC and embarked on my journey with @BJP4India . I'm grateful to State President Sh. @Virend_Sachdeva Ji and Sh. @ManojTiwariMP ji , Sh.@AjayMahawarBJP ji for warmly welcoming me to the party. I'm humbled by their faith in my… pic.twitter.com/l6Gb4Q0VWW — Rajkumar Ballan (@rajballan) July 29, 2023

Manoj Tiwari took this moment to raise questions about the Kejriwal government, claiming that a growing number of AAP members were dissatisfied with the ruling party’s rules and policies. Tiwari alleged that many AAP leaders, despite holding significant positions, were contemplating leaving the party due to their discontent.

