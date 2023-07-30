IDFC FIRST Bank Q1 net profit up 61 per cent at Rs 765 crore

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: IDFC FIRST Bank on Saturday reported a 61% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 765 crore in the April-June quarter, mainly driven by strong growth in core operating income. Net profit for the April-June quarter of 2022-23 was Rs 474 crore.

“Core operating profit (pre-provision operating profit excluding trading gains) grew strongly by 45% YoY from Rs 987 crore in Q1FY23 to Rs 1,427 crore for the quarter Q1FY24,” the bank said in a statement.

Net interest income (NII) grew 36% to Rs 3,745 crore YoY in Q1. Its gross NPA improved to 2.17% as of June 30, 2023, from 3.36% as of end-June 2022. Net NPAs improved to 0.7% at end-June 2023 from 1.3% at June 30, 2022.

