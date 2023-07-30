Home The Sunday Standard

Lathicharge by police on unruly section of Muharram procession in West Delhi's Nangloi

Several vehicles, including a police vehicle and a DTC bus, were too vandalised by the mob during the stone pelting.

NEW DELHI: A section of people taking out Muharram processions clashed with police and pelted stones at them in West Delhi’s Nangloi area on Saturday after they did not follow the designated route given to them by the police. According to a Delhi Police official, the incident took place on Saturday evening when several Tazia processions were being carried out by around 10- 12,000 people.

“Several Tazia processions were being carried out in Nangloi area in which around eight to ten thousand people participated. One or two organisers became unruly and did not follow the designated route,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh.

He said that when the police objected to it, they started pelting stones at the police personnel. “In order to control the situation, the police had to resort to a mild lathi-charge and dispersed them from the area,” the DCP said.

Around 10-12 policemen were injured in the clash. “There is no serious injury. Some had bruises while some had muscle tears. They are being treated at a hospital,” the official said.

When asked about any arrests made in the matter, the DCP said that they have begun investigating the whole incident and legal action will be taken against all the alleged people. “The situation in the area is now under control,” the official added.

Several vehicles, including a police vehicle and a DTC bus, were too vandalised by the mob during the stone pelting. Notably, several purported videos of the incident went viral on social media in which some people could be seen pelting stones and causing damage to public vehicles, including buses, and private cars. In one of the videos, which was possibly recorded by a bus passenger, it could be seen that people inside the bus had to duck and sit on the floor of the bus as the mob outside was pelting stones.

ORGANISERS BECAME UNRULY, DID NOT FOLLOW ROUTE

