Law Commission urged to safeguard rights of the disabled in UCC

Shruti Kakkar By

NEW DELHI: About 220 disability rights organisations and activists have urged the Law Commission of India to align Uniform Civil Code (UCC) with the existing laws protecting the rights of Persons with Disabilities. The request was made by prominent organisations as well as individuals with disabilities as the commission sought public opinion on UCC, to ensure that all voices are heard during the formulation of the law.

Emphasising on the need to safeguard the rights of persons with disabilities, it was stated that implementation of the UCC without careful consideration would impact the individuals “significantly”.

“We urge the Law Commission to not go ahead without adequate consultations with all stakeholders, including the disabled, their representative groups. It would also be pertinent to note that the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, recognises 21 types of disabilities. Their lived experiences and interactions within these domains may vary depending on their disabilities and the degrees of their impairment. We urge the Law Commission to give serious consideration to our views and hear the voices of PwDs and their representative groups,” they said.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed on Saturday that the Law Commission has received more than one crore suggestions regarding the Uniform Civil Code.

