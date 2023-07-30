Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces sops for 1.5L police personnel

Express News Service By

BHOPAL: After a series of sops for contractual employees and 42% dearness allowance for permanent state government employees, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has now announced a series of benefits for state police personnel ahead of polls in the state.

Addressing a gathering of the state police’s family in Bhopal on Friday evening, the CM announced that cops ranked between constable and sub-inspector level, who don’t have government vehicles, will be given 15 litres of petrol allowance per month at the rate of Rs 109 per litre.

Nutritious diet allowance for around 1.25 lakh non-gazetted officers and employees will be hiked from Rs 650 monthly to Rs 1,000 monthly. Further, the police uniform allowance for constable and head constable will be raised to Rs 5,000 from the earlier amount Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 respectively. The CM also announced the fifth pay scale for state police service officers just like the state administrative service officers. He announced that free medical check-ups will be provided to all cops aged above 45 years.

Weekly holiday (off) will be ensured for all cops on rotational basis and 25,000 new houses will be built for the police personnel. Also, the state armed force (MP’s state paramilitary force) personnel will have their monthly allowance raised by Rs 1,000, which will benefit 24,000-plus SAF personnel.

Just a fortnight back, the CM had announced raising the state government employees’ dearness allowance to 42%, which is at par with the DA that is received by the central government employees. Earlier on July 4, the CM had made a slew of announcements for the contractual employees of the state government. The announcements included ending the existing system of annual contract for the contract employees, giving them the benefits of the National Pension Scheme and a 100% amount in salary.

He had also announced benefits under the health insurance scheme to the contractual employees, rendering them benefits of compassionate appointment and gratuity on retirement.

