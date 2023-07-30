NTPC Q1 net profit rises 23 per cent to Rs 4,907 crore   

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: State-owned power company NTPC on Saturday reported over a 23% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,907.13 crore for June quarter 2023-24. The company’s net profit was Rs 3,977.77 crore in the year-ago period, NTPC said in a Bombay Stock Exchange filing. The company’s total revenue from operations slumped slightly to Rs 43,390.02 crore from Rs 43,560.72 crore in the same period a year ago.

“NTPC Group generated 103.98 billion units in Q1FY24 as compared to 104.42 billion units in Q1FY23. NTPC’s standalone gross generation in Q1 FY24 is 88.55 billion units as compared to 90.49 Billion Units in the corresponding previous period,” it said.NTPC coal stations achieved a plant load factor (capacity utilisation) of 77.43% as compared to the national average of 70.38% during Q1FY24.

On a standalone basis, the total income of NTPC in Q1FY24 was Rs 39,681 crore as against Rs 40,726 crore earlier. Profit after tax (PAT) on a standalone basis was Rs 4,066 crore as against Rs 3,717 crore in Q1 FY23, registering an increase of 9.39%, it stated.

The average power tariff of the company during the April-June quarter of 2023 was Rs 4.53 per unit, lower than Rs 4.57 per unit in the same period a year ago.TPC Group’s installed power generation capacity stood at 73,024 MW as on June 30, 2023 compared to 69,114 MW a year ago.

