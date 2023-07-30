Home The Sunday Standard

Raipur Diary: Uptick in conjunctivitis cases

The state capital is reeling under an outbreak of conjunctivitis, or pink eye, with widespread occurrence of the seasonal infection being reported.

Published: 30th July 2023 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Conjunctivitis

For representational purpose

Uptick in conjunctivitis casesin capital city
The state capital is reeling under an outbreak of conjunctivitis, or pink eye, with widespread occurrence of the seasonal infection being reported. Surge in the eye infection has also been reported in other parts of the state with around 20,000 cases emerging in the last one week.

However, every fourth patient for the infection is in the capital, say government and private hospitals. In its effort to tackle the onslaught, the government has gone for extensive awareness campaigns on safeguards against the infection while ensuring available of medicines for those suffering from the symptoms. Conjunctivitis usually spreads during the monsoon due to humidity.

Child mortality rate still high, says Opposition
A total of 23,693 neonatal and 15,574 child mortality (1-5 years) deaths have been reported in the state since January 2019 till June 2023. The state handed out the figures in response to a query by former Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Dharamlal Kaushik, who contended that the opposition has been raising the issue of ‘woeful condition and negligence’ of the state health authorities. To this, the government asserted that the state’s intervention have resulted in lowering the mortality rate. Moreover, Unicef cited a decline in neonatal and infant mortality rate.

‘Pol Khol’ ahead of Assembly elections
With Assembly elections barely months away, parties in the state have swung into action targeting each other via the ‘pol khol’ strategy (to expose). BJP cadre is set to begin visiting all 90 Assembly segments, carrying copies of the Congress’ 2018 poll manifesto in an attempt to lay bare the government’s ‘failures’.

BJP is simultaneously analysing people’s views on what is expected from the party if it forms government. Meanwhile, the Congress will soon roll out its ‘Samvidhan Rakshak’ (protector of Constitution) campaign in every segment and amplify the ‘misgovernance’ of the Modi-led Central government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP conjunctivitis child mortality
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp