Telangana man braves lake in spate to restore power to six villages

On account of heavy rains, poles and transformers were affected in Mahabubabad Circle and Kothaguda Section.

Published: 30th July 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Srikanth's brave act.

MAHABUBABAD: In a display of extraordinary courage, a power utility worker swam through the fierce Pakala Vagu lake which was in full spate and restored power supply to about six villages by climbing the electricity pole and doing the necessary repair on Saturday.

The Pagidipalli substation, which supplies power to six villages, could be charged only because of Srikanth’s brave act.

On account of heavy rains, poles and transformers were affected in Mahabubabad Circle and Kothaguda Section and on Thursday, the 11 KV feeder that supplies power to the Pagidipalli substation tripped.

After finding out about the breakdown of the power supply, Srikanth, working under the supervision of Kothaguda Section AE Suresh, dived into Pakala Vagu lake and swam across strong currents to reach the 11 KV pole. He quickly climbed the pole and restored power to the substation.

Immediately, power was restored in Pogullapally, Govindapur, Boring Tanda, Mondraigudem, Mokallapally, and Chakrala Tanda.

His superiors complimented Srikanth for his courage.

TAGS
power utility worker electric pole power supply Pagidipalli
Comments

